US records 1,303 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Apr 28 2020, 08:40 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2020, 08:43 ist
Representative image

The United States recorded 1,303 more novel coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, according to figures reported late Monday by the Johns Hopkins University, with confirmed US cases nearing one million.

The country now has an overall death toll of 56,144, with 987,022 infections, according to a tally by the Baltimore-based institution at 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Tuesday).

At least 111,109 people have recovered from the virus in the country.

