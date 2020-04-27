US records 1,330 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

US records 1,330 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Apr 27 2020, 07:48 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2020, 08:09 ist
Reuters/File photo

The United States recorded 1,330 more novel coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, according to figures reported late Sunday by the Johns Hopkins University.

The country now has an overall death toll of 54,841, with 964,937 confirmed infections, according to a tally by the Baltimore-based institution at 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Monday).

The United States is by far the hardest-hit country in the global pandemic, in terms of both confirmed infections and deaths.

The 24-hour US death toll was 2,494 late Saturday, and 1,258 on Friday evening -- the lowest in nearly three weeks -- as the government struggles to quell the virus.

Coronavirus
COVID-19
United States
Death

