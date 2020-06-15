US records 382 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, lowest in weeks: Johns Hopkins

The United States has recorded 382 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing its death toll to 1,15,729, according to a tally Sunday by Johns Hopkins University.

This was the lowest 24-hour toll in the US since it peaked in mid-April. It has been averaging 800 or so a day recently.

The world's top economy is by far the hardest-hit country in the pandemic, with both the highest number of deaths and the largest number of infections -- 2,093,335 at 8:30 pm Sunday (0030 GMT Monday), a tracker maintained by the Baltimore-based university showed.

But the country continues to register around 20,000 new cases of coronavirus each day and is struggling to come down from that plateau as infection rates fluctuate around the country.

President Donald Trump's administration allows that there are new flare-ups in coronavirus caseloads in some states but insists there will be no shutdown of the economy if a second full-blown wave arises.