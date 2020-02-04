US rejects China's charge of spreading panic on virus

US rejects China's charge of spreading panic on coronavirus

Sanjay Pandey
Sanjay Pandey, DHNS, Lucknow,
  • Feb 04 2020, 21:48pm ist
  • updated: Feb 04 2020, 22:53pm ist
China, which had witnessed hundreds of deaths owing to the virus, has accused the US of trying to spread panic over the situation to tarnish its image. (Credit: PTI Photo)

USA on Tuesday rejected the allegation levelled by China that the former was spreading panic over coronavirus in a bid to tarnish the latter's image.

US ambassador to India, Kenneth Juster said here that the allegation was not correct. "I reject the notion," he told reporters here.

"Whenever there is any such outbreak, US extends all assistance and helps in eliminating the problem," he added.

China, which had witnessed hundreds of deaths owing to the virus, has accused the US of trying to spread panic over the situation to tarnish its image.

