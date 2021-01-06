US Republican representative Kevin Brady tests positive for Covid-19

US Republican representative Kevin Brady test Covid +ve

US Representative Kevin Brady, the top Republican on the House of Representatives tax-writing Ways and Means Committee, said on Tuesday that he had tested positive for coronavirus weeks after receiving a first dose of the Pfizer Inc Covid-19 vaccine.

Brady, 65, is the second House member to report testing positive for the virus this week. An aide to Representative Kay Granger, 77, the top Republican on the House Appropriations Committee, announced on Monday that the lawmaker had tested positive.

"Tonite, the Office of House Physician informed me that I've tested positive for Covid 19 & am quarantined," Brady said on Twitter on Tuesday.

"As recommended, I received a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine Dec 18 & also recently tested negative for Covid on New Years Day. Begin treatment tomorrow. Shld be fine."

A nurse in California tested positive for Covid-19 last month, more than a week after receiving the first dose of Pfizer Inc's vaccine.

Experts say a second dose of the vaccine is needed to ramp up protection against the virus.

Dozens of lawmakers in Congress have tested positive, or were presumed to have had Covid-19, over the past year.

The coronavirus pandemic has infected nearly 21 million Americans and killed more than 357,000.

