US, Saudi Arabia say Sudan warring sides to start talks

The US and Saudi governments confirmed direct talks between the warring Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces would start in Jeddah on Saturday.
"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States urge both parties to take in consideration the interests of the Sudanese nation and its people and actively engage in the talks toward a ceasefire and end to the conflict," a joint US-Saudi statement said, welcoming the start of "pre-negotiation" dialogue.
