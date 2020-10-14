US says EU has no legal basis to impose tariffs in aircraft dispute

'EU has no basis to impose tariffs in aircraft dispute'

The US government on Tuesday said the European Union could not legally impose tariffs on U.S. imports since a World Trade Organization decision authorizing countermeasures related to a since-repealed state tax break.

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said any move by the EU to slap tariffs on $4 billion of U.S. airplanes and other goods would be "plainly contrary to WTO principles and will force a US response."

He said Washington would intensify its ongoing negotiations with Brussels to restore fair competition and resolve the dispute.

