US says evacuated 3,000 people from Kabul on August 19

  • Aug 20 2021, 17:47 ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2021, 17:47 ist
Afghan people gather along a road as they wait to board a US military aircraft to leave the country, at a military airport in Kabul on August 20, 2021 days after Taliban's military takeover of Afghanistan. Credit: AFP Photo

The United States says it evacuated approximately 3,000 people from Kabul via military transport aircraft on August 19.

In a Friday statement, the White House said multiple C-17 flights from Hamid Karzai International Airport evacuated nearly 350 US citizens, as well as family members of US citizens, asylum applicants and their families, and vulnerable Afghans.

Also read: Taliban search closed Indian consulates in Kandahar, Herat

“We have evacuated approximately 9,000 people since August 14. Since the end of July, we have evacuated approximately 14,000 people," it said.

It added that in the last 24 hours, the US military facilitated the departure of 11 charter flights, and that those numbers were not included in the other totals

