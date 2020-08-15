US says financial support to Lebanon depends on reforms

US says financial support to Lebanon depends on reforms

Reuters
Reuters, Beirut,
  • Aug 15 2020, 22:42 ist
  • updated: Aug 15 2020, 22:42 ist
US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale speaks to the media after visiting the site of a massive explosion at Beirut's port, Lebanon. Credit: Reuters Photo

Lebanon will only receive financial support when its leaders enact reforms, a senior U.S. official said on Saturday, urging them to finally respond to their people's demands for good governance and to end corruption.

"When we see Lebanese leaders committed to real change, change in word and deed, America and its international partners will respond to systemic reforms with sustained financial support," David Hale said at the end of a three-day visit to Beirut following a catastrophic chemicals explosion earlier this month.

Hale, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, also said the United States was ready to work with Congress to pledge up to $30 million in additional funds to enable the flow of grain through the Port of Beirut on an urgent, interim basis.

