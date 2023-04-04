US says its forces killed Islamic State leader in Syria

The United States carried out a military operation that killed a senior Islamic State leader in Syria on Monday, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement early on Tuesday.
Khalid Aydd Ahmad al-Jabouri was responsible for planning ISIS attacks into Europe and developed the leadership structure for ISIS, the statement said.
Last week, the Tass news agency said Russia had protested to the American-led coalition against the Islamic State militant group about "provocative actions" by U.S. armed forces in Syria.
No civilians were killed or injured in this strike, CENTCOM said, and added that the group "continues to represent a threat to the region and beyond"
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Easter eggs: Their evolution from chicken to chocolate
Five things to know about NATO
DH Toon | What to serve Rahul next?
BTS's Jimin first S Korean solo artist to top US charts
Kids shun screens for traditional games
‘Unscientific’ approach in Bellandur lake rejuvenation?
A few cracks found on surface of Gateway of India: Govt
NASA's 1st moon crew in 50 yrs includes 1 woman, 3 men
Yellow revolution: Mustard crops now popular in Kashmir
Dog invasion delays start of IPL match