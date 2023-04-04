US says its forces killed Islamic State leader in Syria

Khalid Aydd Ahmad al-jabouri was responsible for planning ISIS attacks into Europe and developed the leadership structure for ISIS

Reuters
  • Apr 04 2023, 11:03 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2023, 11:03 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The United States carried out a military operation that killed a senior Islamic State leader in Syria on Monday, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement early on Tuesday.

Khalid Aydd Ahmad al-Jabouri was responsible for planning ISIS attacks into Europe and developed the leadership structure for ISIS, the statement said.

Last week, the Tass news agency said Russia had protested to the American-led coalition against the Islamic State militant group about "provocative actions" by U.S. armed forces in Syria.

No civilians were killed or injured in this strike, CENTCOM said, and added that the group "continues to represent a threat to the region and beyond"

