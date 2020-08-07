US says sending immediate $15 million in food, medicine to Lebanon

'Sending immediate $15 mn in food, medicine to Lebanon'

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Aug 07 2020, 20:07 ist
  • updated: Aug 07 2020, 20:07 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Getty Images

The United States said Friday it would send an immediate $15 million worth of food and medicine to help Lebanon after Beirut's massive port blast.

The aid, to be transported through the US military, amounts to three months' worth of food for 50,000 people and three months' worth of medicine for 60,000 people, the US Agency for International Development said.

 

 

