US says sending immediate $15 million in food, medicine to Lebanon

The United States said Friday it would send an immediate $15 million worth of food and medicine to help Lebanon after Beirut's massive port blast.
The aid, to be transported through the US military, amounts to three months' worth of food for 50,000 people and three months' worth of medicine for 60,000 people, the US Agency for International Development said.
What makes Kiarostami a modern master? Start here
TikTok & WeChat: Chinese apps dogged by security fears
The unique US failure to control the novel coronavirus
Time to throw light on Bengaluru's power heritage
World's 3 hottest Julys happened in the last five years
What we know so far about Covid-19 and children
The Lead: Assam engulfed by flood and Covid-19
Way to measure magnetic field of solar corona found