US Secretary of State Pompeo flies to Sudan from Israel

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo flies to Sudan from Israel

Reuters
Reuters, Khartoum,
  • Aug 25 2020, 15:08 ist
  • updated: Aug 25 2020, 15:44 ist
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a joint statement to the press in Israel. Credits: Reuters

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday left Israel for Sudan, the next stop on his regional tour, on the first official direct flight from Tel Aviv to Khartoum.

Video released by the US embassy in Jerusalem showed an official greeting Pompeo as he walked onto the plane, saying "You are now on a historic flight," and the top US diplomat nodding in agreement.

Israel and Sudan do not have diplomatic relations and, barring a last-minute route change, it would be the first such non-stop flight, US officials said.

Israel has regular commercial flights to Egypt, Sudan's northern neighbour, with which it signed a peace agreement in 1979.

Pompeo's trip, also taking in Bahrain and the UAE, comes in the wake of the August 13 announcement of a US-brokered normalisation of relations between the Emirates and the Jewish state.

Speaking in Jerusalem on Monday, both Pompeo and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that they were hopeful that other Arab states would follow suit.

The deal with the UAE is not strictly-speaking a peace deal as the two states have never been at war.

Israel is also technically at war with Sudan, which for years had supported hardline Islamist forces but which is turning its back on the era of strongman Omar al-Bashir who was ousted last year.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mike Pompeo
Sudan
Israel
United States

What's Brewing

Can mosquitoes spread the coronavirus?

Can mosquitoes spread the coronavirus?

Who is Kim Yo Jong? North Korea's heir apparent

Who is Kim Yo Jong? North Korea's heir apparent

Why some tropical fish are getting squiggly with it

Why some tropical fish are getting squiggly with it

The Lead: Mayank Agarwal on getting back on the field

The Lead: Mayank Agarwal on getting back on the field

 