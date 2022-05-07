US sees North Korea nuclear test 'as early as this month'

The United States said Friday that it believes North Korea may be preparing a nuclear test as soon as this month, its first since 2017.
"The United States assesses that the DPRK is preparing its Punggye-ri test site and could be ready to test there as early as this month," State Department deputy spokeswoman Jalina Porter said, referring to North Korea by its official name.
