US sees North Korea nuclear test 'as early as this month'

  • May 07 2022, 00:49 ist
  • updated: May 07 2022, 00:49 ist
North Korea leader Kim Jong Un. Credit: AFP Photo

The United States said Friday that it believes North Korea may be preparing a nuclear test as soon as this month, its first since 2017.

"The United States assesses that the DPRK is preparing its Punggye-ri test site and could be ready to test there as early as this month," State Department deputy spokeswoman Jalina Porter said, referring to North Korea by its official name.

