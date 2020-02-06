US Senate acquits Trump of impeachment charges

US Senate acquits Trump of impeachment charges

The US Senate acquitted President Donald Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress on Wednesday following a historic two-week trial.

The Republican-majority Senate voted 52-48 to acquit Trump of abuse of power and 53-47 to acquit him of obstruction of Congress.

Fifty-two Republicans voted to acquit Trump of abuse of power while all 47 Democrats voted to convict and remove him from office.

Utah Senator Mitt Romney was the only Republican to break ranks, voting for conviction on the abuse of power charge.

But Romney sided with the Republican majority on the obstruction of Congress charge.

The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives impeached Trump on December 18 for withholding military aid to Ukraine to pressure Kiev to investigate his political rival Joe Biden.

