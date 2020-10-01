US Senate passes Bill to fund govt through December 11

US Senate passes Bill to fund government through December 11 and avert shutdown

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Oct 01 2020, 09:58 ist
  • updated: Oct 01 2020, 10:00 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

The US Senate approved on Wednesday a temporary funding bill to keep the government open through Dec. 11, sending the measure to President Donald Trump for signing into law.

Government funding runs out at midnight Wednesday (0400 GMT on Thursday). The legislation, which had previously passed the House of Representatives, and passed the Senate on a vote of 84-10, continues funding most programs at current levels.

Assuming Trump signs the bill, it will avoid a government shutdown in the middle of a pandemic and ahead of the November 3 US elections.

 

All 10 senators voting against the bill were Republicans.

The measure generally maintains current spending levels and gives lawmakers more time to work out budget details for the fiscal year that ends on Sept. 30 2021, including for military operations, healthcare, national parks, space programs, and airport and border security.

The legislation's December 11 end date will require Congress to return to the government funding question again during its post-election lame-duck session, after what is likely to be a bruising fight over whether to confirm Trump's third Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Donald Trump
United States
Republican party
Democratic Party
US Presidential Elections 2020

What's Brewing

A nation that controlled the pandemic without lockdowns

A nation that controlled the pandemic without lockdowns

DH Toon | Babri verdict: A different mask in 1992?

DH Toon | Babri verdict: A different mask in 1992?

An airport train to KIA? As early as March 2021

An airport train to KIA? As early as March 2021

Uthappa spotted purportedly applying saliva on ball

Uthappa spotted purportedly applying saliva on ball

Sea level: Greenland ice loss worst in 12,000 years

Sea level: Greenland ice loss worst in 12,000 years

 