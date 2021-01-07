Senate rejects first challenge to certifying Biden win

US Senate rejects first challenge to certifying Biden win

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Jan 07 2021, 11:04 ist
  • updated: Jan 07 2021, 11:04 ist
Republican and Democrats clap while House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) commends Capitol Police and law enforcement for their work. Credit: Reuters Photo

The US Senate late Wednesday overwhelmingly rejected the objection by some Republican lawmakers to certifying Arizona's electoral vote for Joe Biden, after a riot by Donald Trump supporters forced a delay in the process.

The lawmakers voted 93 to 6 against the effort to reject Arizona's electoral count, overcoming the first of what may be multiple hurdles to the November presidential election's certification.

The House of Representatives will also vote on Arizona, and the effort is expected to fail there too, before Congress continues its process to certify the electoral votes of all 50 states.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

US Congress
United States
Donald Trump
Joe Biden

What's Brewing

In Pics | How US Capitol turned into a battlefield

In Pics | How US Capitol turned into a battlefield

Guns out: Trump crowd turns Congress into battlefield

Guns out: Trump crowd turns Congress into battlefield

Karnataka elderly among worst victims of ill-treatment

Karnataka elderly among worst victims of ill-treatment

Why Richa Chadha is wrong to defend 'Madam CM' poster

Why Richa Chadha is wrong to defend 'Madam CM' poster

 