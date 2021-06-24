US senators reach agreement on infrastructure framework

US senators reach agreement on infrastructure framework

A Democratic negotiator, Joe Manchin, said White House officials had signed off on the deal

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 24 2021, 05:31 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2021, 05:40 ist
US Senator Joe Manchin. Credit: AFP Photo

A bipartisan group of US senators said on Wednesday it had reached agreement on a framework for a $1.2 trillion infrastructure investment plan that it planned to present to the White House on Thursday.

A Democratic negotiator, Joe Manchin, said White House officials had signed off on the deal.

The group of 21 senators, or "G-21," has been working on an eight-year bipartisan framework to rebuild roads, bridges and other traditional infrastructure sought by Democratic President Joe Biden.

A team of White House officials met during the afternoon with nine Democrats, one independent and 11 Republicans in the Senate, and was due to sit down with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi at 7:30 p.m. (2330 GMT).

The White House turned its attention to the group of 21 senators after Biden rejected a Republican infrastructure proposal just over two weeks ago.

Asked earlier in the evening how he felt about the bipartisan infrastructure plan, Biden told reporters: "I'll tell you that when I get the final numbers tonight."

A sticking point is how to pay for it.

Biden has pledged not to increase taxes on Americans earning less than $400,000 a year, while Republicans are determined to protect a 2017 cut in corporate taxes.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

United States
US Senate
infrastructure
White House

What's Brewing

India, recognise your 'Mongoloid' face and own it

India, recognise your 'Mongoloid' face and own it

Sportspersons who came out as LGBTQ - In Pictures

Sportspersons who came out as LGBTQ - In Pictures

Saawariya 2.0: Shami's towel moment triggers memefest

Saawariya 2.0: Shami's towel moment triggers memefest

Vaccinated? You may get a discount on your next flight

Vaccinated? You may get a discount on your next flight

Rolls-Royce unveils one-of-three Boat Tail; See Pics

Rolls-Royce unveils one-of-three Boat Tail; See Pics

Twitterati come out in support of HBO intern's goof-up

Twitterati come out in support of HBO intern's goof-up

NASA is sending detergent to space, for science

NASA is sending detergent to space, for science

 