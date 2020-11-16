'US should stop unreasonably suppressing Chinese firms'

China's commerce ministry said on Monday that the United States should stop its unreasonable suppression of Chinese firms, responding to Washington's decision to ban US investments in firms tied to the Chinese military.

The ministry said China firmly opposes the US government's actions. China's foreign ministry made similar comments criticising the US move last week.

