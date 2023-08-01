US slaps sanctions on ISIS, al-Qaeda supporters in Maldives

The US has imposed sanctions on 20 individuals and 29 companies for providing financial support to operations of ISIS and al-Qaeda terrorist groups in the Maldives.

State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Monday that the aim of these designations is to deter and disrupt financial and other forms of support for terrorist activities within the Maldives.

Among those named in the sanctions are 18 ISIS and ISIS-Khorasan (ISIS-K) facilitators and two al-Qaeda operatives, along with 29 associated companies.

The targeted individuals and entities have been linked to Mohamad Ameen, a key ISIS-K recruiter who was previously designated by the United States in 2019.

Some of the designated individuals have been involved in planning and executing attacks against journalists and local authorities.

“The United States is steadfast in its commitment to counter the threats posed by these terrorist support networks, both locally and internationally, and to ensure they are deprived of funding and resources for carrying out attacks,” Miller said.