US special envoy to visit India, Bangladesh from July 8-14

A senior US diplomat in charge of democracy and human rights will visit India and Bangladesh from July 8 to 14 to engage with civil society organisations on freedom of expression and association, and inclusion of women and girls and vulnerable groups, the State Department has said.

In India, she will also meet with senior government officials to discuss the deepening US-India partnership, the State Department said in a release on Friday.

Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy and Human Rights and US Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues, Uzra Zeya, will travel to India and Bangladesh from July 8 to 14 to engage with civil society organisations on freedom of expression and association, and inclusion of women and girls, persons with disabilities and vulnerable groups, including marginalised religious and ethnic minorities, it said.

"In India, she will meet with senior government officials to discuss the deepening and enduring US-India partnership, including advancing shared solutions to global challenges, democracy, regional stability and cooperation on humanitarian relief," the release said.

In Bangladesh, she will meet with senior officials to discuss shared humanitarian concerns, including the Rohingya refugee crisis, labour issues, human rights and free and fair elections, it said.

Taking to Twitter, the Indian-American Zeya said, "Traveling to India and Bangladesh next week to advance shared solutions to global challenges; contribute to a more free, open, secure & prosperous Indo-Pacific; and bolster humanitarian support for refugees & host communities throughout the region."

Sworn in as the Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights by Secretary of State Tony Blinken on July 14, 2021, Zeya leads global diplomatic efforts to strengthen democracy, advance universal human rights, support refugees and humanitarian relief, promote rule of law and counter-narcotics cooperation, fight corruption and intolerance, prevent armed conflict and eliminate human trafficking.

On December 20, 2021, Blinken announced that she will concurrently serve as the US Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues. She leads US efforts to support human rights, meet the humanitarian needs of the Tibetan people and preserve their unique cultural, religious, and linguistic identity.