US SC to hear Trump financial records cases in May

US Supreme Court to hear Trump financial records cases by teleconference in May

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Apr 13 2020, 20:24 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2020, 20:35 ist

The US Supreme Court announced on Monday it will hear arguments by teleconference next month in a high-profile dispute over whether President Donald Trump's tax and financial records should be disclosed and other cases due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The court also will hear arguments by teleconference in a case over the complex US presidential election system focusing on whether Electoral College electors are free to break their pledges to back the candidate who wins their state's popular vote. The justices will participate remotely, court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg said.

The court will hear those cases and a handful of others on May 4, 5, 6, 11, 12 and 13.

Trump's appeals in three separate cases to prevent his financial records from being handed over to Democratic-led US House of Representatives committees and a New York prosecutor were postponed on March 16 over concern about the coronavirus.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
United States
Supreme Court
Donald Trump
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

COVID-19 hits Hindu priests hard in WB, 2L lose jobs

COVID-19 hits Hindu priests hard in WB, 2L lose jobs

Lockdown: Mangaluru boy smuggles friend in suitcase

Lockdown: Mangaluru boy smuggles friend in suitcase

'Ghosts' scare Indonesians indoors, away from COVID-19

'Ghosts' scare Indonesians indoors, away from COVID-19

COVID-19: Planning to step out of home during lockdown?

COVID-19: Planning to step out of home during lockdown?

Dead, ill, cured: celebrities hit by the coronavirus

Dead, ill, cured: celebrities hit by the coronavirus

 