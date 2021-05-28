US taking 'very close look' at vaccine passports

US taking 'very close look' at vaccine passports: Homeland Security secretary

The EU, some Asian governments and the airline industry are scrambling to develop Covid-19 vaccine passports to help kickstart international travel

DH News Service, Washington
DH News Service, Washington,
  • May 28 2021, 19:59 ist
  • updated: May 28 2021, 19:59 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says the government is taking “a very close look” at the possibility of vaccine passports for travel into and out of the United States.

As head of the Department of Homeland Security, Mayorkas oversees the Transportation Security Administration, which safeguards the nation's transportation systems.

Mayorkas told ABC on Friday that one of his guiding principles throughout the coronavirus pandemic has been “the value of diversity, equity and inclusion and making sure that any passport that we provide for vaccinations is accessible to all and that no one is disenfranchised”.

Explained | How vaccine passports for global travel will work

The European Union, some Asian governments and the airline industry are scrambling to develop Covid-19 vaccine passports to help kickstart international travel. They're working on systems that would allow travellers to use mobile phone apps to prove they've been vaccinated, helping them avoid quarantine requirements at their destinations.

Mayorkas says the underlying point is: “Everyone should get vaccinated.” 

 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

United States
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine

What's Brewing

Why India's west coast has more to lose during cyclones

Why India's west coast has more to lose during cyclones

How a 4-day work week can reduce carbon footprint

How a 4-day work week can reduce carbon footprint

A Qantas flight offered Aussies super blood moon views

A Qantas flight offered Aussies super blood moon views

Sanjana George: Know more about the WWE star - In Pics

Sanjana George: Know more about the WWE star - In Pics

Delhi gets its 2nd drive-in Covid-19 vaccine centre

Delhi gets its 2nd drive-in Covid-19 vaccine centre

Million struggle to buy food in coup-hit Myanmar

Million struggle to buy food in coup-hit Myanmar

 