US to assess national security risk of Mar-a-Lago docs

US to assess national security risk posed by documents recovered from Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence: Report

The US National Intelligence Director and Justice Department 'are working together to facilitate a classification review' of the materials recovered

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Aug 28 2022, 01:39 ist
  • updated: Aug 28 2022, 01:39 ist
Former US President Donald Trump. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The US intelligence community will assess the potential risk to national security of disclosure of materials recovered during the August 8 search of former President Donald Trump's Florida residence, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

The letter dated Friday from National Intelligence Director (DNI) Avril Haines to House Intelligence Committee chair Adam Schiff and Oversight Committee chair Carolyn Maloney also said the Justice Department and DNI "are working together to facilitate a classification review" of materials recovered during the search.

Also Read | Donald Trump raid sparked by recovery of top secret info

Schiff and Maloney said in a joint statement they were pleased the government was "assessing the damage caused by the improper storage of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago." Politico reported the letter earlier.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Donald Trump
United States
US
World news

What's Brewing

India celebrates as Durga Puja makes to the UNESCO list

India celebrates as Durga Puja makes to the UNESCO list

District jail in UP celebrates birth of prisoner's baby

District jail in UP celebrates birth of prisoner's baby

Vintage roadroller at Patna Museum spawns selfie craze

Vintage roadroller at Patna Museum spawns selfie craze

How to pair Indian food with wines

How to pair Indian food with wines

How an Indian became UAE's most important photographer

How an Indian became UAE's most important photographer

'Gaata Rahe Mera Dil...': Best 'manzil' for your audio

'Gaata Rahe Mera Dil...': Best 'manzil' for your audio

Aditya Chopra's musical to open at San Diego on Sept 14

Aditya Chopra's musical to open at San Diego on Sept 14

Neeraj Chopra wins Lausanne Diamond League Meet title

Neeraj Chopra wins Lausanne Diamond League Meet title

Dogs can get dementia; here's how you can help them

Dogs can get dementia; here's how you can help them

'Tamil Rockerz' review: Better research needed

'Tamil Rockerz' review: Better research needed

 