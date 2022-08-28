US to assess national security risk posed by documents recovered from Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence: Report

The US intelligence community will assess the potential risk to national security of disclosure of materials recovered during the August 8 search of former President Donald Trump's Florida residence, according to a letter seen by Reuters.
The letter dated Friday from National Intelligence Director (DNI) Avril Haines to House Intelligence Committee chair Adam Schiff and Oversight Committee chair Carolyn Maloney also said the Justice Department and DNI "are working together to facilitate a classification review" of materials recovered during the search.
Also Read | Donald Trump raid sparked by recovery of top secret info
Schiff and Maloney said in a joint statement they were pleased the government was "assessing the damage caused by the improper storage of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago." Politico reported the letter earlier.
