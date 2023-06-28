US to give Ukraine $500 mn in additional military aid

US to give Ukraine $500 million in additional military aid

The package will include ground vehicles including Bradley fighting vehicles and Stryker armored personnel carriers among other things.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 28 2023, 06:46 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2023, 06:46 ist
US Flag. Credit: iStock Photo

The United States will provide Kyiv with a new military package worth up to $500 million, the Pentagon said on Tuesday, in a show of support for Ukraine's fight against Russia as Moscow deals with the aftermath of a mutiny by mercenary fighters.

The package will include ground vehicles including Bradley fighting vehicles and Stryker armored personnel carriers, and munitions for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, according to a statement from the Pentagon.

Also Read | Russian missiles hit restaurant in Ukraine's Kramatorsk, three dead

The package "includes key capabilities to support Ukraine's counteroffensive operations, strengthen its air defenses ... and other equipment to help Ukraine push back on Russia's war of aggression," the Pentagon said.

The package is being funded using Presidential Drawdown Authority, or PDA, which authorizes the president to transfer articles and services from U.S. stocks without congressional approval during an emergency. The material will come from U.S. excess inventory. The security assistance package is the 41st approved by the United States for Ukraine since the Russian invasion in February 2022, for a total of more than $40 billion. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Ukraine
Russia
World news
ukraine-russia crisis
US news

Related videos

What's Brewing

Free health camp for transgenders in Bengaluru

Free health camp for transgenders in Bengaluru

Man cheats vendor, flees with flowers, cash in B'luru

Man cheats vendor, flees with flowers, cash in B'luru

Shakti scheme: More women travel in govt buses

Shakti scheme: More women travel in govt buses

DH Toon | The free press facade

DH Toon | The free press facade

Plan by the planets

Plan by the planets

More buses, not more flyovers, please

More buses, not more flyovers, please

Kuwait hold India in fiery clash

Kuwait hold India in fiery clash

Rahul visits motorcycle mechanics' workshops in Delhi

Rahul visits motorcycle mechanics' workshops in Delhi

Kuno: 2 cheetahs suffer injuries in fight with felines

Kuno: 2 cheetahs suffer injuries in fight with felines

Here's why our interest in UFOs never wanes

Here's why our interest in UFOs never wanes

 