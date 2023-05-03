US to send troops to Mexico border for migrant surge

US to send 1,500 troops to Mexico border for migrant surge

'For 90 days, these 1,500 military personnel will fill critical capability gaps', the statement said

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • May 03 2023, 05:49 ist
  • updated: May 03 2023, 05:49 ist
US Mexico border. Credit: Getty Images via AFP

The United States will deploy 1,500 additional troops to the border with Mexico, the Pentagon said Tuesday, ahead of an expected surge of migrants when Covid-era restrictions are lifted next week.

Also Read | Texas: 2 dead after 15 migrants found trapped in train

"For 90 days, these 1,500 military personnel will fill critical capability gaps, such as ground-based detection and monitoring, data entry, and warehouse support," spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder said in a statement.

