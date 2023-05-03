US to send 1,500 troops to Mexico border for migrant surge

The United States will deploy 1,500 additional troops to the border with Mexico, the Pentagon said Tuesday, ahead of an expected surge of migrants when Covid-era restrictions are lifted next week.

Also Read | Texas: 2 dead after 15 migrants found trapped in train

"For 90 days, these 1,500 military personnel will fill critical capability gaps, such as ground-based detection and monitoring, data entry, and warehouse support," spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder said in a statement.