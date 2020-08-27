US troops injured in tense confrontation with Russians in Syria

US troops injured in tense confrontation with Russians

Russian military vehicles and attack helicopters surrounded two US armored cars in a tense confrontation in northeastern Syria Wednesday, leaving US troops injured, according to the White House.

Videos of the confrontation that were shared on Twitter, apparently taken by bystanders and the Russians themselves, appear to show the Russian troop carriers and helicopters trying to box the US vehicles in and then force them from the area, near Dayrick.

Vehicles appear to bump each other, and at one point -- possibly at the beginning of the confrontation -- one of the helicopters hovers very low over the halted Americans, blasting them with prop wash.

The White House National Security Council said in a statement that a Russian vehicle struck a US mine-resistant ATV, "causing injuries to the vehicle's crew."

There were no details available from the NSC or Pentagon on how many crew were injured and what the extent of the injuries were.

National Security Council spokesman John Ullyot said the US vehicles were a security patrol of the anti-Islamic State coalition.

He said the patrol departed the area to de-escalate the situation.

"Unsafe and unprofessional actions like this represent a breach of de-confliction protocols, committed to by the United States and Russia in December 2019," said Ullyot.

"The coalition and the United States do not seek escalation with any national military forces, but US forces always retain the inherent right and obligation to defend themselves from hostile acts."

US and Russian troops frequently interact in Syria, but confrontations have been rare.

