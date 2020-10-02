US unemployment rate falls to 7.9% in September: Government

The United States added a less-than-expected 661,000 jobs in September but the unemployment rate fell to 7.9 per cent, the Labor Department said Friday, underscoring the economy's tortured recovery from Covid-19.
"In September, notable job gains occurred in leisure and hospitality, in retail trade, in health care and social assistance, and in professional and business services," the Labor Department said.
"Employment in government declined over the month, mainly in state and local government education."
Donald Trump tests Covid-19 positive: Here is how the world reacted
Mahatma Gandhi and his stance on the 22 yards
Donald Trump's most notable quotes on the coronavirus
The Mahatma & the Poet: Letters between Tagore, Gandhi
Instagram at 10: How the app has evolved beyond selfies
Vaishnava Jana To: Bapu's fight against untouchability