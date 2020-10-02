Mike Pence tests negative for coronavirus

US Vice President Mike Pence tests negative for coronavirus -spokesman

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Oct 02 2020, 18:21 ist
  • updated: Oct 02 2020, 18:32 ist
Mike Pence.

US Vice President Mike Pence has tested negative for coronavirus, his spokesman said on Friday, hours after President Donald Trump announced he contracted Covid-19 and was under quarantine.

"This morning, Vice President Pence and the Second Lady tested negative for Covid-19. Vice President Pence remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery," spokesman Devin O'Malley said on Twitter.

Mike Pence
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Donald Trump
United States

