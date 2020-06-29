US virus toll at 288 in 24 hrs, infections remain high

US virus death toll at 288 in 24-hours, infections remain high: tally

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Jun 29 2020, 09:13 ist
  • updated: Jun 29 2020, 09:28 ist
Representative image/istock

The United States added 288 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours, the Johns Hopkins University tally showed Sunday, with the infection rate remaining high as the country struggles to control a new surge of the disease.

The world's largest economy is the hardest-hit country by the pandemic, with 125,768 dead out of more than 2.5 million cases, according to the Baltimore-based institution at 8:30pm (0030 GMT Monday).

Bars in Los Angeles and six other Californian counties were ordered to close again on Sunday as parts of the country reimpose shutdown measures to try to quell a recent sharp jump in coronavirus cases.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
United States
Death

