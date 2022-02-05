US waives sanctions for Iran civil nuclear program

US waives sanctions for Iran civil nuclear program

The resumption of the waiver, ended by the Trump administration in 2020, "would be essential to ensuring Iran's swift compliance" with its commitments

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Feb 05 2022, 08:37 ist
  • updated: Feb 05 2022, 08:37 ist
US President Joe Biden. Credit: AFP Photo

The US State Department is waiving sanctions on Iran's civilian nuclear program in a technical step necessary to return to the 2015 nuclear agreement, a senior official said Friday.

The resumption of the waiver, ended by the Trump administration in 2020, "would be essential to ensuring Iran's swift compliance" with its commitments, if a new deal on controlling Tehran's nuclear program can be reached in talks in Vienna, the official said.

United States
Iran
Sanctions
Nuclear
World Politics

