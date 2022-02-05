US waives sanctions for Iran civil nuclear program

The US State Department is waiving sanctions on Iran's civilian nuclear program in a technical step necessary to return to the 2015 nuclear agreement, a senior official said Friday.

The resumption of the waiver, ended by the Trump administration in 2020, "would be essential to ensuring Iran's swift compliance" with its commitments, if a new deal on controlling Tehran's nuclear program can be reached in talks in Vienna, the official said.

