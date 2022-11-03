US wants Iran ousted from UN women's body

The United States will try to remove Iran from the 45-member UN Commission on the Status of Women over the government's denial of women's rights and brutal crackdown on protests, US Vice President Kamala Harris said on Wednesday.
Iran has just started a four-year term on the commission, which meets annually every March and aims to promote gender equality and the empowerment of women.
