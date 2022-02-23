US warns a Russian invasion of Ukraine could displace 5 million people

The United States told the UN General Assembly Wednesday that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could displace as many as five million people.
"If Russia continues down this path, it could -- according to our estimates -- create a new refugee crisis, one of the largest facing the world today," said America's ambassador to the world body, Linda Thomas-Greenfield.
Watch the latest DH videos:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Genocide and nuclear bombs: Putin's unfounded claims
Policyholders will be losers in LIC IPO: Thomas Isaac
'Most beautiful building in the world' opens in Dubai
Oscars to present 8 awards before live telecast
Indian students 'happy to be back' from Ukraine
KPAC Lalitha leaves behind legacy of rich performances
Artificial Intelligence: The future of beauty
Brush up on your homestay etiquette
In Singapore, plus-size actors take centre stage
DH Toon | Who will welcome PM Modi from poll front?