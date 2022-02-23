Russian invasion of Ukraine could displace 5 mn: US

US warns a Russian invasion of Ukraine could displace 5 million people

AFP
AFP, United Nations,
  • Feb 23 2022, 22:46 ist
  • updated: Feb 23 2022, 22:46 ist
US President Joe Biden. Credit: AFP Photo

The United States told the UN General Assembly Wednesday that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could displace as many as five million people.

"If Russia continues down this path, it could -- according to our estimates -- create a new refugee crisis, one of the largest facing the world today," said America's ambassador to the world body, Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

United States
Russia
Ukraine
World news

