US warns Russia may use biological weapons in Ukraine

US warns Russia may use biological weapons in Ukraine

The US said it was working with Ukraine to prevent invading Russian forces from seizing biological research material

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Mar 10 2022, 05:16 ist
  • updated: Mar 10 2022, 05:21 ist
US State Department spokesman Ned Price. Credit: Reuters photo

The United States on Wednesday rejected Russian claims that it supports a bioweapons program in Ukraine, saying the allegations were a sign that Moscow could soon use the weapons themselves.

"The Kremlin is intentionally spreading outright lies that the United States and Ukraine are conducting chemical and biological weapons activities in Ukraine," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

"Russia is inventing false pretexts in an attempt to justify its own horrific actions in Ukraine."

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the claims were "preposterous" and noted that "we've also seen Chinese officials echo these conspiracy theories."

Read | Ukraine may move sensitive data to another country

"Now that Russia has made these false claims... we should all be on the lookout for Russia to possibly use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine, or to create a false flag operation using them," she said on Twitter.

On March 6, Moscow's foreign ministry tweeted that Russian forces found evidence that Kyiv was erasing traces of the military-biological program in Ukraine, allegedly financed by the United States.

Price said "this Russian disinformation is total nonsense" and added that Russia had "a track record of accusing the West of the very crimes that Russia itself is perpetrating."

The United States said Tuesday however it was working with Ukraine to prevent invading Russian forces from seizing biological research material in the country.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Russia
Ukraine
United States
World news

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Election won, but promises...?

DH Toon | Election won, but promises...?

Hiding from bombs, Ukraine's cellar violinist plays on

Hiding from bombs, Ukraine's cellar violinist plays on

Any speech against govt policy can’t be seditious: SC

Any speech against govt policy can’t be seditious: SC

Sreesanth retires from all forms of domestic cricket

Sreesanth retires from all forms of domestic cricket

Russia admits conscripts 'part' of Ukraine operation

Russia admits conscripts 'part' of Ukraine operation

First pig heart transplant patient dies after 2 months

First pig heart transplant patient dies after 2 months

SP candidate guards EVM strongroom with binoculars

SP candidate guards EVM strongroom with binoculars

Meet 325-mn-year-old octopus fossil named after Biden

Meet 325-mn-year-old octopus fossil named after Biden

In Pics | Corporations that have pulled out of Russia

In Pics | Corporations that have pulled out of Russia

 