US will work with Israel to build on regional normalisation agreements- Biden's NSA

  • Jan 24 2021, 19:38 ist
  • updated: Jan 24 2021, 19:38 ist
National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. Credit: AFP Photo

The Biden administration will work closely with Israel on regional security issues and to build on the country's regional normalisation agreements, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told his Israeli counterpart, according to a statement on Sunday.

"They discussed opportunities to enhance the partnership over the coming months, including by building on the success of Israel's normalization arrangements with UAE, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco," according to a statement on Sullivan's call on Saturday with Israel's Meir Ben Shabbat.

Sullivan also extended an invitation to begin a strategic dialogue in the near term, the statement said.

