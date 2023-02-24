US.announces $2 billion security aid to Ukraine

'We're going to continue to look at what is necessary,' Sullivan said at a CNN town hall event

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Feb 24 2023, 08:52 ist
  • updated: Feb 24 2023, 08:52 ist
US President Joe Biden shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Credit: Reuters Photo

The United States will provide Ukraine an additional $2 billion in security assistance, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Thursday.

"We're going to continue to look at what is necessary, and make sure that we provide what is necessary that Ukraine has what it needs to succeed on the battlefield," Sullivan said at a CNN town hall event, where he announced the additional aid. 

 

