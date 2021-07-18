Uzbek man arrested over alleged rape at Olympic Stadium

Uzbek man arrested over alleged rape at Tokyo Olympic Stadium

The man has denied the allegations, saying the woman did not refuse his advances

AFP
AFP, Tokyo,
  • Jul 18 2021, 14:16 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2021, 14:36 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

A 30-year-old Uzbek man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of raping a woman in the Tokyo Olympic Stadium last week just days before the Games begin, according to police and media reports.

The man, a university student identified as Davronbek Rakhmatullaev, allegedly raped the victim in her 20s on Friday night, the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department told AFP without specifying the location.

Local media said the suspect got to know the Japanese woman on the day and attacked her near spectators' seats at the stadium after they watched a rehearsal of the Olympic opening ceremony.

Kyodo News said both were part-time workers related to the Games and had been working at the stadium before they watched the rehearsal.

The man has denied the allegations, saying the woman did not refuse his advances, Japanese public broadcaster NHK said.

The opening ceremony will be held on Friday to formally kick off the virus-delayed Games.

Organisers have been forced to bar spectators from all events in the city, including the ceremony in the 68,000-capacity main stadium which will also host the athletics and some football matches.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Uzbekistan
rape
Japan
Arrest

What's Brewing

Why the plan to protect wildlife is falling short

Why the plan to protect wildlife is falling short

Won't perform while my father controls career: Britney

Won't perform while my father controls career: Britney

Have you watched these popular Priyanka movies?

Have you watched these popular Priyanka movies?

'Indian Matchmaking' and some uncomfortable truths

'Indian Matchmaking' and some uncomfortable truths

How can you become a space tourist?

How can you become a space tourist?

All for one

All for one

Ministry of Cooperation causes disquiet among states

Ministry of Cooperation causes disquiet among states

 