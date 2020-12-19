'Vaccines should work against new coronavirus strain'

Vaccines should work against new coronavirus strain: UK adviser

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced tougher coronavirus restrictions for London

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Dec 19 2020, 22:36 ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2020, 22:36 ist
Britain on December 8 hailed a turning point in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, as it begins the biggest vaccination programme in the country's history with a new Covid-19 jab. Credit: AFP Photo

Britain's chief scientific adviser said on Saturday that Covid-19 vaccines appeared to be adequate in generating an immune response to a new, more transmissible variant of the coronavirus.

Also read: UK confirms new coronavirus strain spreads more quickly

Patrick Vallance also told reporters that more public health measures were needed to keep the new variant under control.

He was speaking shortly after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced tougher coronavirus restrictions for London and the south-east of England.

Britain
UK
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine

