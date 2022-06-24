Vatican praises US ban on abortion

Vatican praises US ban on abortion, saying it challenges world

Reuters
Reuters, Vatican City,
  • Jun 24 2022, 23:12 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2022, 23:43 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

The Vatican's Academy for Life on Friday praised the US Supreme Court's decision on abortion, saying it challenged the whole world to reflect on life issues.

The Vatican department also said in a statement that the defence of human life could not be confined to individual rights because life is a matter of "broad social significance".

The US Supreme Court on Friday took the dramatic step of overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that recognised a woman's constitutional right to an abortion and legalized it nationwide.

"The fact that a large country with a long democratic tradition has changed its position on this issue also challenges the whole world," the Academy said in a statement.

US President Joe Biden, a lifelong Catholic, condemned the ruling, calling it a "sad day" for America and labelling the court's conservatives "extreme."

Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, who heads the Pontifical Academy for Life, said the Court's decision was a "powerful invitation to reflect" on the issue at a time when "Western society is losing passion for life.

"By choosing life, our responsibility for the future of humanity is at stake", Paglia said.

Vatican
Abortion
United States
World news
women

