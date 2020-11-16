Venezuela to buy 10 mn doses of Sputnik V vaccine

Venezuela to buy 10 million doses of Russian Covid-19 vaccine

Russia became the first country to register a vaccine against Covid-19, which it named Sputnik V after the world's first satellite launched into space in 1957

AFP
AFP, Caracas,
  • Nov 16 2020, 08:29 ist
  • updated: Nov 16 2020, 08:29 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said Sunday that his government has agreed to buy 10 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19.

The vaccines will come in the first quarter of 2021, Maduro said at an event in Caracas broadcast on government television, adding that "Venezuela will manufacture the Russian vaccine in the Venezuelan laboratories."

In August, Russia became the first country to register a vaccine against Covid-19, which it named Sputnik V after the world's first satellite launched into space in 1957.

However, the announcement has been met with skepticism in the international community.

Also Read: Coronavirus vaccine scientist hopes for return to 'normal' by next winter

Its developers reported initial test results showing the vaccine to be 92 per cent effective, two days after pharma giant Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech said Phase 3 results found their vaccine to be more than 90 per cent effective, injecting hope into the battle against the virus.

In early October, Venezuela began participating in the Sputnik V clinical trials phase, with some 2,000 volunteers participating -- among them Maduro's son Nicolas Maduro Guerra.

Since the pandemic arrived in Venezuela in March, the government has confirmed 96,933 infections and 848 deaths.

But opposition figures and non-governmental organizations question the figures, saying that due to underreporting, they could be much higher.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Venezuela
Russia
Sputnik V
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Lewis Hamilton: World champion some find hard to like

Lewis Hamilton: World champion some find hard to like

Ancient God's bust found during Athens sewage works

Ancient God's bust found during Athens sewage works

DH Toon | Bengal polls: 'Quite a revealing camouflage!'

DH Toon | Bengal polls: 'Quite a revealing camouflage!'

US Election: When a leader just won’t go

US Election: When a leader just won’t go

Covid cases drop in K'taka, down 72% in Bengaluru Rural

Covid cases drop in K'taka, down 72% in Bengaluru Rural

Leopards unable to thrive in semi-urban areas: Study

Leopards unable to thrive in semi-urban areas: Study

Soumitra Chatterjee took Indian cinema to the world

Soumitra Chatterjee took Indian cinema to the world

 