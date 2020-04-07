Vietnam donates 550,000 masks to EU countries in coronavirus fight

Vietnam donated 550,000 face masks to five European countries on Tuesday to support their fight against the coronavirus that has killed more than 75,000 people worldwide.
The masks, made of antimicrobial fabric, were handed to the ambassadors of France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Britain in Hanoi, the Ministry of Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here
Vietnam, which has reported 245 coronavirus cases, with no deaths, said it has also donated masks and other medical equipment to other countries, including China, Cambodia and Laos.
Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths
The Southeast Asian country last week asked its mask producers to step up their production to make 5 million masks a day.
With Johnson out of action, who is running Britain?
Many Indians open to facial recognition tech: Survey
'Earth didn't shake less, quake detection improved'
COVID-19: Abandoned animals die in Pakistan pet markets
Novel coronavirus: A three-month timeline
'Cold War nuclear bomb tests whale sharks' reveal age'
India could see first technical recession since 1990s
Great Barrier Reef suffers worst-ever coral bleaching
UK PM Johnson's health worsens, taken to intensive care
Big uncertainty over flights restarting on April 15