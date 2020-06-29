Vietnam grounds Pakistani pilots over licence concerns

Vietnam grounds Pakistani pilots over licence concerns

Reuters,
  • Jun 29 2020, 11:49 ist
  • updated: Jun 29 2020, 11:49 ist
Representative image.

Vietnam's aviation authority said on Monday it had grounded all Pakistani pilots working for local airlines, amid concern from global regulators that some pilots may have been using "dubious" licences.

Pakistan said last week it will ground 262 airline pilots whose credentials may have been falsified, after global airlines body, IATA said that irregularities found in pilot licences at Pakistan International Airlines represent a "serious lapse" in safety controls.

"The head of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has ordered a suspension for all Pakistani pilots working for Vietnamese airlines," the CAAV said in a statement on Monday.

