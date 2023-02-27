Violence grips West Bank amid talks in Jordan

Hours after a Palestinian gunman fatally shot two Israeli brothers as they drove through a town in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Sunday, Jewish settlers went on a rampage in the area to avenge the killings, stoning and burning dozens of Palestinian homes, stores and cars.

The shooting occurred Sunday afternoon on a road south of the city of Nablus even as Israeli, Palestinian and other Arab officials were participating in a summit in Jordan, along with senior US representatives, to discuss ways to de-escalate rising tensions.

After nightfall, with the summit concluded, settlers held marches in the same area as the shooting and began attacking Palestinians and their property. The Palestinian Health Ministry said that one man had been killed by live fire as a result of Israeli “aggression.”

The ministry said several more Palestinians were injured and about 20 were suffering the effects of smoke inhalation and tear gas.

By evening, Israeli security forces appeared to be still struggling to contain the outburst of violence. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged the settlers to allow the security forces to focus on pursuing the Palestinian gunman, who fled the scene of the attack.

Israeli military said that its soldiers, together with Israeli Fire and Rescue Services, Border Police and additional Israeli security forces, were handling what it described as “violent riots.” Settlers stoned a Palestinian fire crew, injuring two, according to Wafa, the official Palestinian news agency.

The events on the ground overshadowed the one-day meeting in the Jordanian resort of Aqaba, described by the hosts as the first of its kind in many years. At its conclusion, the Jordanian government and the US State Department issued a joint statement saying the Israeli and Palestinian sides had reaffirmed their commitment to all previous agreements, as well as to the need to prevent further violence.

Attended by senior officials from Israel, the Palestinian Authority, Jordan and Egypt, as well as representatives of the Biden administration, the meeting reflected a level of pragmatism on the part of Israel’s 2-month-old government, the most right-wing and religiously conservative in the country’s history. It also showed Washington’s desire for agreements that might help prevent the situation from spiraling out of control.

But Sunday’s violence only served to underscore the challenges and there were few signs of significant progress. Jordan said the five parties had agreed to meet again next month in Egypt.