Virgin Atlantic scraps gendered uniform

Virgin Atlantic scraps gendered uniform, LGBTQ+ employees cheer

  • Sep 30 2022, 15:11 ist
  • updated: Sep 30 2022, 16:40 ist
Representative image. Credits: Reuters Photo

In a bid to build a more inclusive world, British airline Virgin Atlantic is junking gendered uniforms. Men can wear skirts and women can wear suits as long as the uniform is based on their identity.

The LGBTQ+ employees will be able to choose uniforms on the basis of what reflects them, announced the British airline.

Jaime Forsstroem, a cabin crew member said, “The updated gender identity policy is so important to me. As a non-binary person, it allows me to be myself at work and have the choice in what uniform I wear.”

The company has also updated its ticketing system. Gender-neutral passengers can now select U or X gender codes on their booking. The airline has also started offering optional pronoun badges for staff members and customers.

In 2019, the airline asked its members to decide on whether or not they wanted to wear make-up. It also gave them the option to wear trousers and flat shoes.

