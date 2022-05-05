Vladimir Putin apologised for Hitler claims: Israel PM's office

Putin apologised for Hitler claims: Israel PM's office

AFP
AFP, Jerusalem,
  • May 05 2022, 22:30 ist
  • updated: May 05 2022, 22:33 ist
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Credit: AP Photo

Russian President Vladimir Putin apologised to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett for remarks made by his foreign minister who claimed Adolf Hitler may have had "Jewish blood".

"The Prime Minister accepted President Putin's apology for Lavrov's remarks and thanked him for clarifying his attitude towards the Jewish people and the memory of the Holocaust," a statement from the Israeli Prime Minister's office said Thursday.

