Vladimir Putin apologised for Hitler claims: Israel PM's office

Russian President Vladimir Putin apologised to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett for remarks made by his foreign minister who claimed Adolf Hitler may have had "Jewish blood".
"The Prime Minister accepted President Putin's apology for Lavrov's remarks and thanked him for clarifying his attitude towards the Jewish people and the memory of the Holocaust," a statement from the Israeli Prime Minister's office said Thursday.
