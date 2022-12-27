Vladimir Putin bans Russian oil imports to countries that imposed price cap

Russia bans oil exports to countries imposing price cap

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Dec 27 2022, 22:45 ist
  • updated: Dec 27 2022, 22:45 ist
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Credit: Reuters File Photo

President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday delivered Russia's long-awaited response to a Western price cap, signing a decree that bans the supply of oil and oil products to nations participating in the cap from Feb. 1 for five months.

The Group of Seven major powers, the European Union and Australia agreed this month to a $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian seaborne crude oil effective from Dec. 5 over Moscow's "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Oil price cap may widen Russia's 2023 budget deficit, says Finance Minister Anton Siluanov

The Kremlin's decree stated: "This...comes into force on Feb. 1, 2023, and applies until July 1, 2023."

Crude oil exports will be banned from Feb 1, but the date for the oil products ban will be determined by the Russian government and could be after Feb. 1.

The decree includes a clause that allows for Putin to overrule the ban in special cases.

