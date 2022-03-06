Vladimir Putin blames Ukraine for Zaporizhzhia power plant incident

Vladimir Putin blames Ukraine for power plant incident

Putin also accused Ukraine of preventing civilians from leaving Mariupol

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Mar 06 2022, 20:24 ist
  • updated: Mar 06 2022, 20:27 ist
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Credit: Reuters Photo

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday accused Ukrainian radicals for an incident on March 3 at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, the Kremlin said.

French President Emmanuel Macron asked Putin by telephone about a fire at Europe's biggest nuclear power plant.

"Vladimir Putin informed about the provocation by Ukrainian radicals in the area of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant," the Kremlin said. "The radiation levels are normal."

Putin also accused Ukraine of preventing civilians from leaving Mariupol.

