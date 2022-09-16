Putin hails 'new centres of power' at SCO summit

Vladimir Putin hails 'new centres of power' at SCO summit with Asian leaders

The summit has brought together Putin and Xi with the leaders of several Asian countries including India and Pakistan

AFP
AFP, Samarkand, Uzbekistan,
  • Sep 16 2022, 16:10 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2022, 16:59 ist
"We are open to cooperation with the entire world," Putin said. Credit: Reuters Photo

Russian President Vladimir Putin hailed the growing influence of "new centres of power" on Friday at a summit with Asian leaders including China's Xi Jinping.

"The growing role of new centres of power who cooperate with each other... is becoming more and more clear," Putin told the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in ex-Soviet Uzbekistan.

Track the latest news and updates from the SCO summit here

"We are open to cooperation with the entire world," Putin said.

"Our policy is devoid of any selfishness. We hope others... will carry out their policies according to the same principles, and will stop using the instruments of protectionism, illegal sanctions and economic selfishness," Putin said.

The summit has brought together Putin and Xi with the leaders of several Asian countries including India and Pakistan, as Russia looks to show it has not been fully isolated by the conflict in Ukraine.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Russia
Vladimir Putin
China
Xi Jinping
SCO Summit
Uzbekistan
World news

What's Brewing

'DDLJ' is remade for the stage, raising eyebrows

'DDLJ' is remade for the stage, raising eyebrows

In Pics | Greatest achievements of Roger Federer

In Pics | Greatest achievements of Roger Federer

DH Radio | Filmy Fridays: Brahmastra - Breakdown Audio...

DH Radio | Filmy Fridays: Brahmastra - Breakdown Audio...

Lanka opens Chinese built Lotus Tower for the public

Lanka opens Chinese built Lotus Tower for the public

Michael Jordan 'Last Dance' jersey sells for $10.1 mn

Michael Jordan 'Last Dance' jersey sells for $10.1 mn

 