Vladimir Putin proposes online UN Security Council summit with Germany, Iran

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday proposed holding an online summit for the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, as well as Germany and Iran, to discuss the Iran arms embargo.
In a Kremlin statement, Putin added that Russia remained fully committed to the Iran nuclear deal.
