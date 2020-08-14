Putin proposes online UNSC summit with Germany, Iran

Vladimir Putin proposes online UN Security Council summit with Germany, Iran

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Aug 14 2020, 20:52 ist
  • updated: Aug 14 2020, 20:52 ist

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday proposed holding an online summit for the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, as well as Germany and Iran, to discuss the Iran arms embargo.

In a Kremlin statement, Putin added that Russia remained fully committed to the Iran nuclear deal.

