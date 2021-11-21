Vladimir Putin revaccinates against Covid-19

Vladimir Putin revaccinates against Covid-19

Putin said in June 2021 that he had been vaccinated with Sputnik V

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Nov 21 2021, 22:28 ist
  • updated: Nov 21 2021, 23:02 ist
Vladimir Putin. Credit: Reuters photo

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been revaccinated against Covid-19, Russian news agencies quoted him as saying on Sunday.

Putin said in June 2021 that he had been vaccinated with Sputnik V vaccine.

"Today, on your recommendation and that of your colleagues, I got another vaccination, Sputnik Light. This is called revaccination," Putin said at a meeting with the deputy director of the Gamaleya Research Centre for Epidemiology and Microbiology, which developed both vaccines.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Russia
Vladimir Putin
Coronavirus vaccine
Covid-19
World news

What's Brewing

Unborn babies may get Covid via infected mother: Study

Unborn babies may get Covid via infected mother: Study

5 candidates who can replace Solskjaer as Man Utd boss

5 candidates who can replace Solskjaer as Man Utd boss

Music therapy as treatment for illnesses

Music therapy as treatment for illnesses

Saudi women's football league sparks 'pro' hope

Saudi women's football league sparks 'pro' hope

Venezuelan orchestra sets Guinness record

Venezuelan orchestra sets Guinness record

 