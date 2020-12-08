Putin signs law allowing Russian law over intl treaties

Vladimir Putin signs law allowing Russian legislation to trump international treaties

Putin first proposed the reform during his state-of-the-nation address in January

Reuters, Moscow,
  • Dec 08 2020, 21:32 ist
  • updated: Dec 08 2020, 21:32 ist
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Credit: Reuters Photo

President Vladimir Putin signed a law on Tuesday allowing Russia's national legislation precedence over international treaties and rulings from international bodies in cases when they conflict with the Russian constitution.

The Kremlin has said that all Russia's obligations under international treaties remain in force and that Moscow remains fully committed to international law.

But the legislation has caused concern among some rights advocates in Russia, where hundreds of people appeal to the European Court of Human Rights every year seeking justice that they say they have been denied at home.

Putin first proposed the reform during his state-of-the-nation address in January.

It is one of an array of legal and constitutional amendments adopted this year including one allowing Putin to run again for president two more times when his current term comes to an end in 2024.

Vladimir Putin
Russia

